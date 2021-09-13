Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

