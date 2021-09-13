Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

