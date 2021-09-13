Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $13,540,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,820.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 112,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 198,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

