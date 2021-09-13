Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,950. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

