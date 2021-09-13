Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

SUI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.41. 602,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,487. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

