Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SUN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.