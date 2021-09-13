Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,300 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

ADC opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.