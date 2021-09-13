Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $108.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

