Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 43.5% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 485.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:SEM opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

