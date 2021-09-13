Swiss National Bank Sells 14,900 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.