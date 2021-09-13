Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

WING stock opened at $183.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

