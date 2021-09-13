Swiss National Bank Sells 36,400 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

