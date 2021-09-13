Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €117.93 ($138.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €120.75 ($142.06) on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.43.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.