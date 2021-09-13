Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSMXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. Sysmex has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $65.49.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

