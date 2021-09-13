T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.74.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,959,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

