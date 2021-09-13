Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $3.75 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 265,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,991,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 8.53. The company had a trading volume of 181,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,008,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is 9.67. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

