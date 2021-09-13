Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Target by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.66. 50,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

