TB SA Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. TB SA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in TB SA Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,964,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 24.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares during the last quarter.

