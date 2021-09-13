TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

