Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,740 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,218 shares in the company, valued at $65,446,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,949. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

