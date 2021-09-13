Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $454,000 Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,341. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.