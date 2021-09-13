Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $460,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

