Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,083 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnite were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 350.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock worth $5,384,148. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

