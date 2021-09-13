Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.90 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TSVNF stock remained flat at $$11.20 on Monday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.