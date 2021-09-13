Tech and Energy Transition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Tech and Energy Transition had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 41.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,749 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

