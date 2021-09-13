Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

