Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 672,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,906,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.