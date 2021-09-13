TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $13,441.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00078642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00173650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,152.80 or 0.99986524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.27 or 0.07157557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00924852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,321,413,357 coins and its circulating supply is 43,320,684,249 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

