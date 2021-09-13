Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25,679.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.79. 9,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

