TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.97.

TSE TFII opened at C$143.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$146.78.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279 over the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

