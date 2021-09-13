TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.97.
TSE TFII opened at C$143.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$146.78.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
