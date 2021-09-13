The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM opened at $542.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $17,468,325 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.06.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

