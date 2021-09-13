The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $864.06.

SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $510.25 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.62.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,468,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

