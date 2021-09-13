The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.68. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

