The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 925.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,097,000 after acquiring an additional 654,836 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,582 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

