The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

DSGX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

