The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.59 or 0.00436428 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

