The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

