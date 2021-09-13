The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker accounts for 4.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.