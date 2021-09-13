The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

