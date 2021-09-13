The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 8.4%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 33,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,846,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.
About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
