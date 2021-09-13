The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 6.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $63.00. 5,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $962.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.