The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 54.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.37. 45,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.