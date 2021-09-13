The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $68.59. 176,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.