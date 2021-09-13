The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 820.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 539.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 891.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,973 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 7,345.7% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 76,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 735.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,705. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.