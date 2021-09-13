Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

GLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,506. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.