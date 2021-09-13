Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 14,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

