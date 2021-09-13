Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,829 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,829 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $87,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 367,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.