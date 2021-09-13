Tidal Finance One Day Volume Reaches $181,909.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $181,909.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

