Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 310,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 12,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,061. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.