Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TNXP stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 441,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,374. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

